IAF Agnipath: Indian Air Force, IAF has released the Agniveer Airforce Admit Card 2022 for all the registered candidates. All those who have applied for IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022, can download the admit card now from the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The steps and direct link to download have been shared below. Agniveer Airforce Admit Card 2022 is for the IAF Agnipath exam scheduled to begin from July 24, 2022. Everyone whose applications have been accepted will need to download this admit card to appear for the written exam.

Earlier, The Indian Air Force registrations shattered records with more than seven lakhs applications under the Agnipath or Agneepath Scheme

To download the IAF Agnipath admit card, candidates need their login credentials. They can also refer to the step-by-step procedure to download it provided below.

Agniveer Airforce Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download the admit card

- Candidates must visit the official website of Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment - agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

- On the homepage, click on 'Agniveer Candidate Login.' (Direct link given below)

- Enter your login details like Email id and Password.

- Your Agnipath IAF admit card will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy of it for future references.

Candidates must keep their Air Force Agniveer Admit Card 2022 safe and bring it to the exam. Without this, they will be unable to administer the exam on the specified dates.

IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2022 would begin by the end of this year. This means that December 11, 2022 is the Agnipath Scheme Enrollment date under IAF.