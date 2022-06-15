NewsIndia
AGNIVEER

Agniveers to get priority in recruitment to police, related services: UP CM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the government will give priority to 'Agniveers' in recruitment to police and related services in the state, reports PTI. 

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the government will give priority to 'Agniveers' in recruitment to police and related services in the state.
  • This comes a day after Defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the 'Agnipath scheme' of short term contractual recruitment.
  • Adityanath had earlier praised the scheme and said it will create a ‘golden chapter’ in Indian military history.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the government will give priority to 'Agniveers' -- soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under special 'Agnipath' scheme -- will get priority in recruitment to police and related services in the state. This comes a day after Defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the 'Agnipath scheme' of short term contractual recruitment, extending maximum of four years, of soldiers in the tri-services that include the Army, the Navy and the Air force.

"@UPGovt will give priority to Agniveers in the (recruitment of) state police and related services after they serve Maa Bharti (country),” Adityanath tweeted.

He said, “The double-engine government of BJP is dedicated and committed for the upliftment of the youth and to secure their future. Jai Hind!"

Adityanath had earlier praised the scheme and said it will create a ‘golden chapter’ in Indian military history.

 

