Agra Conversion Racket Exposes ISI Link: ‘Lady Brigade’, Plot To Target Hindu Women And More | DNA Decodes

In a startling revelation, an alleged religious conversion racket busted in Agra has been linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, according to findings by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The ongoing investigation suggests that ISI was orchestrating a plan to create a “Lady Brigade” — a network of women converted from Hinduism — to operate as sleeper cells across India.

It is believed that ISI was not only working to convert Hindus but was also allegedly using those converted to further propagate conversion among others. In today's DNA episode, Zee News analysed the alleged religious conversion racket in Agra:

The racket came to light earlier this month when UP ATS arrested several individuals in Agra. One of the key accused, Abdul Rehman, was apprehended. Meanwhile, investigations revealed that this group was in touch with international funding sources and was reportedly receiving money from countries such as Canada and England.

Further investigations have revealed that Pakistani YouTubers Tanveer Ahmed and Sahib Adeeb were also involved in the network and were allegedly on ISI’s payroll. These individuals were reportedly offering online religious indoctrination and targeting Hindu girls through social media platforms.

The conversion syndicate reportedly even had a dedicated WhatsApp wing operating in Delhi. Girls recruited through this system were allegedly being radicalised and encouraged to incite others or support anti-national activities.

The ATS also uncovered that a man named Syed Dawood, originally from Madhya Pradesh but currently based in Canada, where he runs an Islamic centre, was allegedly one of the key financiers of the operation.

Officials have not ruled out a terror angle to the Agra conversion case and are currently exploring links between this group and a similar racket operating from Balrampur’s Chhangur area, which was previously exposed.

As the investigation deepens, Indian security agencies are working to uncover the full extent of ISI’s alleged involvement in funding and orchestrating religious conversions with potential links to anti-national activities.