Agra, Jaipur Weather Update: Temperature Drops As Winter Chill Continues; IMD Issues Alerts Across North India

Agra, Jaipur Weather Update: In Agra, the mercury hovers around 11–15 degree Celsius currently, with the day’s high reaching about 21–22 degree Celsius and the night dipping into single digits in some early morning hours, reflecting typical winter patterns in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Agra predicts moderate to dense fog in early mornings over the next few days, with fog or mist continuing through the first week of January before skies clear up.

Meanwhile, Jaipur also records cool weather, with current temperatures ranging approximately 10–13 degree Celsius and maximums expected around 19–21 degree Celsius today. IMD’s short range forecast indicates morning fog and partly cloudy skies, gradually giving way to clearer conditions as the day progresses, before similar patterns repeat over the next couple of days.

IMD Issues Warning For Next Two Days

The IMD has issued weather notices for Rajasthan, including Jaipur and nearby districts, warning of dense fog, cold day conditions and a cold wave influence in parts of the state for the next 2–3 days. These alert advisories emphasize caution for road and air travel, as reduced visibility due to fog can disrupt movement and daily routines.

IMD Warns Of Fog, Cold Wave And Low Visibility

Across northern India, the IMD has highlighted widespread fog and cold wave conditions extending through the region, with visibility likely reduced in early mornings and evenings. Winters in both cities are bringing typical chill and foggy patches rather than rain at this time, and residents are advised to take precautions against cold exposure and plan travel considering early morning fog.

Cool, Dry Weather With Fog To Continue In Agra, Jaipur: IMD

Overall, the combined weather outlook for Agra and Jaipur shows cool, mostly dry conditions with intermittent fog, and the IMD’s forecasts and alerts focus on visibility challenges and cold conditions rather than precipitation.