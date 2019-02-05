AgustaWestland probe: Delhi HC notice to ED on Deepak Talwar's plea challenging his deportation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on corporate aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar's petition challenging his deportation. Talwar has claimed that the action against him is illegal. The HC has asked the ED to submit a reply by 11 February.

Deepak is wanted by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case of misusing over Rs 90 crore taken through the foreign funding route as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Talwar has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery under various sections of the FCRA for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company. His role in some aviation deals during the UPA government's regime is also under scanner.

His is being charged in criminal cases of corruption, even as the Income Tax Department has charged him with tax evasion.