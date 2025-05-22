Ahead Of 2026 Polls, What Lies Ahead Of Pinarayi Vijayan Govt In Kerala

As the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections approaches, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched a massive public outreach programme to reconnect with people and address their expectations, aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF is all set to contest the battle against the Congress-led UDF, banking on Vijayan's image as the leader who will continue as Chief Minister.

The LDF has placed Vijayan, Kerala’s first chief minister to win consecutive terms, as the face of its campaign once again with a that Vijayan’s leadership and development agenda will go forward if re-elected in the state.

To mark the fourth anniversary of his second term, the 79-year-old CM is touring all 14 districts of Kerala. During these visits, he will meet citizens from different communities and professions, listening to their concerns of the people and highlighting his government's achievements.

With less than a year left for an election, from professionals in Thiruvananthapuram to SC/ST community members in Palakkad and cultural figures in Thrissur, Vijayan is trying to reach every section of society.

The LDF is strongly pushing the narrative that Kerala has changed significantly since 2016, the year Vijayan first took over the office, calling it the era of “Nava Kerala” (New Kerala).

Major projects including the widening of national highways, the GAIL pipeline and the Edamon-Kochi power transmission line are being showcased as key achievements.

The recent inauguration of the Rs 8,800-crore Vizhinjam Seaport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also highlighted by Vijayan as proof of turning Kerala’s long-pending dreams into reality.

Despite facing criticism in his first term over allegations like the gold smuggling case, Vijayan’s second term has remained relatively controversy-free. Within the CPI(M), he continues to hold strong influence, with the party already confirming that he will lead the 2026 election campaign.

As the countdown to the polls begins, the LDF is countuously working towards the development record in Vijayan’s second term to meet public expectations and aim for a historic third term in office.