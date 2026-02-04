Ahead of Assam polls, Congress accuses Himanta of land grab; CM challenges Gogoi with legal action

Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, the political slugfest between the BJP and the Congress has taken a new turn with Gaurav Gogoi accusing CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption. In response, CM Sarma said that he will file a criminal and civil case while challenging the Congress leader to prove the allegations. This comes months after CM Sarma accused Gogoi of having a Pakistan connection. The two leaders have been at odds for a long.

In a social media post, Assam Congress said, “A controversial figure who, with the force of power, dresses up his past black history of claiming illicit wealth and illegal weapons in white attire. The tactics of making government documents disappear and stalling investigations are no longer a mystery to the conscious public. Every case is politically buried while wearing the mask of principles and ideals—that is his true identity. This is the real face of the Chief Minister in front of the people.”

During the press conference, Gogoi and other senior Congress leaders launched a website ‘whoishbs’ saying that the site contains details of corruption involving CM Sarma. However, the website was down for some hours. “Our website and the CM’s reality is temporarily down. Effectively, BJP is owning the crimes of Himanta Biswa Sarma and trying to hide his 12000+ bighas of land. This is Himanta Biswa Sarma v. people of Assam, and don’t worry, the people will be back soon,” said Assam Congress.

Reacting to the allegations, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am initiating civil and criminal defamation proceedings on 9 February 2026 against @JitendraSAlwar, @bhupeshbaghel, @GauravGogoiAsm and @DsaikiaOfficial for making false, malicious and defamatory statements against me in today’s press conference. The era of hit-and-run politics is over. If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation before a court of law. I will not be intimidated by propaganda, coordinated slander, or political theatrics of the so-called slaves of the Gandhi family.”

Reacting to Sarma’s legal case remark, Gogoi said, “It is plain to see Himanta Biswa Sarma has got scared by our press conference today. Soon the details of his corruption and wealth will be made public in every village of Assam. If he has courage he should fight us in the court of public opinion instead of seeking refuge. P.S. I do not want to comment on hit and run.”

Assam will go to the polls in March-April this year. While the BJP will look for third straight term, Congress is eyeing a return after warming the opposition benches for 10 years.