NewsIndiaAhead of Bengal Polls, ECI Deleted 58 Lakh Names From SIRs Draft
ECI

Ahead of Bengal Polls, ECI Deleted 58 Lakh Names From SIR's Draft

Ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday published the state’s SIR draft electoral roll following a Special Intensive Revision aimed at removing duplication and errors.

|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead of Bengal Polls, ECI Deleted 58 Lakh Names From SIR's DraftImage: ANI

Ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday published the state's SIR draft electoral roll following a Special Intensive Revision aimed at removing duplication and errors.

A total of 58 lakh names have been deleted from the draft list, including 24 lakh marked as “dead”, 19 lakh as “relocated”, 12 lakh as “missing”, and 1.3 lakh as “duplicate”.

