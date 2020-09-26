हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Ahead of Bihar assembly election 2020, BJP president JP Nadda announces new team, check full list

Eight months after assuming office, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday announced his new team of party office bearers. Signaling a major overhaul within the ranks of BJP, Nadda today announced the appointment of 23 new office bearers.

Ahead of Bihar assembly election 2020, BJP president JP Nadda announces new team, check full list

New Delhi: Nearly eight months after assuming office, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday (September 26, 2020) announced his new team of party office-bearers. Signaling a major overhaul within the ranks of BJP,  Nadda today announced the appointment of 23 new party office-bearers.

In the new structure, BJP chief has replaced Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey as general secretaries with new faces. Nadda has also appointed Bengaluru's young MP Tejaswi Surya as the president of the party's youth wing, the Yuva Morcha, replacing Poonam Mahajan. The new national vice presidents of the party include Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Baijayant Jay Panda, among others. 

The decision comes ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly election 2020 where the party fared miserably in 2015 following an impressive performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. 

At that time, the JD(U) was a part of the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress. In the new team, women and youth have been given an opportunity to serve the party.

Nadda took over as party president in January this year. He was unanimously elected national president of the party at the culmination of the party`s organisational poll process.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became the party`s working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections.

