Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Rahul Gandhi Claims BJP Is 'Remote-Controlling' Nitish Kumar

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off his campaign in the state on Wednesday. Addressing a joint rally with Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi asserted that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is merely a figurehead in the NDA government, while the “remote control” remains in the hands of the BJP.

"Nitish ji's face is being used. The remote control is in the hands of the BJP.You should not think that the voice of the most backward people is heard there," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in an election rally, ANI reported."Three or four people control it. BJP controls it. They have the remote controller in their hands, and they have nothing to do with social justice. I said in front of the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha that you should get the caste census done. He did not say a single word... BJP is against social justice. They do not want it," he added.