Ahead of counting, Mamata Banerjee’s Big EVM allegation and dismissive take on Exit Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the EVMs can be changed before the counting and urged the TMC workers to remain vigilant. She also brushed aside the exit poll predictions, saying that the media houses have been paid and pressured by the BJP to show the saffron party's victory. Banerjee released a video message a day after the exit polls gave an edge to the BJP and claimed that the BJP machinery has failed in the election.

Mamata Banerjee also urged the TMC candidates to guard their respective seats on the counting day, saying that she will also do it. "They have planned to exchange EVMs enroute counting centres. Do not leave the counting cabins until I say so through a press conference. Maintain peace, keep faith in me. Be assured, TMC is only coming to power," she said.

The TMC supremo also thanked the voters for coming out and voting in the scorching heat. "We are very grateful to the people of Bengal. Despite the scorching heat and atrocities, you have cast a vote. I am also very grateful to the TMC workers who fought with their lives, endured the collective oppression of all the machineries of the government of India – the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the BJP leaders of 19 states who tried to suppress Bengal with loads of money, power, and firearms. But in the ballot, they themselves have been suppressed," said Banerjee.

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The Chief Minister also assured the TMC supporters that the exit polls have been paid. "I want to assure you, the exit polls are paid and forced and as per a circular from the BJP’s office to the media. We are going to cross 226 seats in 2026. I have full faith in the voters," she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged the administration to refrain from using force on workers. “Bengal doesn’t support Bohiragotos. BJP did not have agents of their own, so they used central forces as one, with direct interference of Amit Shah,” alleged Banerjee.

She also claimed that the BJP paid Rs 3,000 in envelopes but refused to reveal to whom. “Those who have taken the money are wrong, yet we will not misunderstand them,” said Banerjee.

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