Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls, Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty Joins AAP

Ahead of assembly polls in Delhi, Padma Shri awardee and social worker Jitender Singh Shunty joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday in the presence of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Shunty is a president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Foundation and earned recognition for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also the founder of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, an NGO renowned for cremating unclaimed bodies and conducting post-cremation rites according to Hindu and Sikh traditions.

As per PTI reports, Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Shunty into the party and said, "We are honoured to have Jitender Singh Shunty join us. His dedication to social service aligns perfectly with AAP's commitment to serving the people of Delhi."

His entry into the party coincided with the retirement of Delhi Assembly Speaker and Shahdara MLA Ram Niwas Goel from electoral politics.