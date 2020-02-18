Ahead of Donald Trump visit, eviction notice served to slum-dwellers in Ahmedabad's Motera

Gandhinagar: Ahead of United States President Donald Trump's much-publicised India visit on February 24-25, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has served eviction notice to slum-dwellers living in Motera area. According to reports, they have been given 7 days notice to vacate the area.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had on Monday visited the Motera stadium to inspect the security arrangements regarding President Donald Trump`s visit to the state. The American President, along with the first lady Melania Trump, will be attending the welcome event named 'Namaste Trump' at the world`s largest cricket stadium at Motera.

"It is a delight and Honour for the state as well as for the nation, as two of the biggest global leaders, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing the same stage at the Motera stadium which we are eagerly awaiting," Rupani said. The event's theme has been named 'Namaste Trump' where people in large numbers will be welcoming the US President, said the Gujarat CM.

The Gujarat CM was accompanied by Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja, Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil, Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha, Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister Office (CMO) M.K. DaS and the officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the state government to inspect various arrangements regarding the arrival of the dignitaries.

Rupani reviewed arrangements and instructed the necessary changes. The Gujarat Cricket Association chairperson Jay Shah and Parimal Nathwani also briefed the Gujarat CM about the necessary arrangements.

"All the arrangements regarding safety and security, parking, seating arrangements, food and water, the entry and exit Gates have been micro planned and everything is in order. The high officials of the state administration and the Gujarat Cricket Association office bearers are reviewing the entire preparations for the event," Rupani said. "It is a matter of pride for Gujarat as the US President will be flying here to Ahmedabad directly from Washington," added Rupani.

According to sources in Gujarat Police, US President Donald Trump's Air Force One is expected to land at Ahmedabad airport at about 11.55 am on February 24. He will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at the airport.

Trump will take Airport Road to visit Sabarmati Ashram, where he will stay for about 25 minutes. "From there, he will proceed towards Motera stadium at about 1.15 pm. After inaugurating the stadium and addressing the gathering, Trump and PM Modi will leave for the airport. He is expected to depart for Delhi at around 3.30 pm," a senior police official said.

Top police sources said around 250 delegates and security officials are expected to accompany Trump on his Gujarat visit. "Along with the US secret service officials, city police force, National Security Guard (NSG) and officials of special protection group (SPG) will be deployed at strategic locations along the route and at Ashram and the stadium.

All entry and exit routes to the city will be barricaded. There will be a lock-down scheme in place to close all identified entry and exit points in the stadium, including those hidden to the public, on a moment's notice," a police official said.

The day-long programme on February 25 in New Delhi, will bring together over 500 senior business executives, members of the US-India think tank community and leading figures of the Indian diaspora to set the agenda for this strategic partnership.

Discussions during the day will touch upon areas, including the Indo-Pacific Strategy and Maritime Security; the US-India Defence Partnership, the US-India Energy Partnership, Elevating US-India Trade and Investment and Role of the Indian Diaspora in US-India Relations.