Ahead Of Dussehra, CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Of Stern Action Against Attempts To Disrupt Peace In UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed authorities to impose strict punishment on those attempting to create unrest and disturbances in the state ahead of the upcoming Dussehra festival.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the statement during a review of the state’s law and order with senior officials, including zonal additional director generals (ADGs), inspector generals (IGs), divisional commissioners, district magistrates (DMs), district police chiefs, and other senior field officers.

Voicing displeasure over recent incidents of objectionable processions and provocative slogans reported in Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Moradabad, Budaun, Maharajganj, Unnao, Sambhal, Agra, and Bareilly, Chief Minister Adityanath said these acts point to a deliberate conspiracy to disrupt peace in the state, which will not be tolerated.

Chief Minister Adityanath instructed officials to file FIRs without delay against individuals engaged in such activities, emphasizing that both the organisers and masterminds must be traced and their assets examined.

Chief Minister Adityanath said no one involved in these processions should be spared and ordered checking videos, monitoring social media, and taking action against all involved.

Safety Of People Top Priority

Reaffirming his zero-tolerance stance towards criminals, the Chief Minister, Adityanath, stressed that ensuring the safety of every person remains the administration’s top priority.

Garba Dandiya Events

Chief Minister Adityanath also instructed officials to prevent infiltration by miscreants posing as participants during garba and dandiya events.

Ravana Dahan

Additionally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged Durga Puja committees to make secure arrangements and ensure that Ravana Dahan celebrations are carried out in compliance with safety protocols.

Durga Puja

Durga Puja began on September 21, with Mahalaya, and the main festivities, including Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, run from September 28 to October 2, concluding on Vijayadashami.

Vijayadashami

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is an important Hindu festival celebrating the victory of good over evil, symbolized by Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana and Goddess Durga’s defeat of the demon Mahishasura. This year, the festival will be observed on October 2, marking the end of the nine-day Navratri celebrations and Durga Puja.

