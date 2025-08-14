Ahead Of Independence Day 2025 Security Alert Sounded In Kashmir

Ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day on August 15, security has been put on high alert across Kashmir to ensure peaceful celebrations. Authorities have implemented comprehensive measures in response to potential threats, including infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC).

A multi-tier security grid has been established, with enhanced deployments of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), SSB and the Indian Army. Advanced surveillance technologies, such as drones, high-resolution CCTV cameras, quadcopters, and night vision devices, are being utilized to monitor event venues and sensitive areas. Special checkpoints have been set up at key entry and exit points, with thorough vehicle inspections and identity checks for passengers.

In Srinagar, the main Independence Day event at Bakshi Stadium features a multi-layered security setup, including spotters on high-rise structures and plainclothes police personnel. Similar arrangements are in place across 20 districts, with 147 venues, including remote LoC areas, prepared for flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) V.K. Birdi and other senior officials have assured foolproof security arrangements, emphasizing coordination between agencies and public cooperation to ensure incident-free celebrations.

V.K. Birdi, IGP Kashmir, said, “Multi-tier, comprehensive security arrangements were put in place for the August 15th celebrations across the Kashmir Valley. These arrangements included the deployment of Jammu and Kashmir Police along with paramilitary forces, high-rise spotters, plainclothes personnel, and high-tech surveillance in Srinagar where the main function was held. Security drills and full-dress rehearsals were conducted successfully in all districts.”

Intensified patrolling and frisking operations are ongoing, particularly in Srinagar, Gandebal and border districts like Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora.

Security forces are conducting intensified frisking of pedestrians and vehicles at checkpoints and other vital locations in cities like Srinagar and other districts. Advanced vehicle scanners, AI-based Facial Recognition and Identification systems, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems are being used at key junctions and entry-exit points.

Area Domination and Patrolling

Security forces are increasing day and night patrolling, particularly along sensitive routes like National Highway 44 (NH-44), and conducting area domination operations, especially in terror-affected areas.

The Indian Army and BSF are on high alert along the 744 km LoC with a three-tiered robotic counter-infiltration grid in areas. Advanced systems, including smart fences and anti-drone technology, have been deployed to prevent cross-border threats.

Meanwhile in continues search operations and Naka checking 3 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Jaish have been arrested in Handwara, The arrests were made during a joint cordon-and-search operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the CRPF in the Hajin Kralgund area of Handwara.

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorist associates. Authorities recovered arms, ammunition, and incriminating materials from the OGWs, including a pistol, pistol rounds, AK rounds, and anti-national posters.

Besides Security forces unearthed terrorist hideout in the Gulgam and Awoora forest areas, recovering arms, ammunition, and other supplies, including One pistol Explosives. Ammunition. Grenades. A handbag with a Pakistani address.

Meanwhile The Indian Army continues its anti-infiltration / BAT operation in the Uri sector, launched on August 13, 2025. after Infiltration / BAT Attempt was Foiled. One Indian Army soldier was killed during the gunfight with the exchange of fire.

Byte SSP Baramullah Sh Gurinderpal Singh (IPS) said “Anti-infiltration operation in the Uri sector of the Line of Control is ongoing, where an Army soldier was killed in an exchange of fire. The area is remote and challenging terrain, preventing police teams from reaching the exact encounter site yet. He stated that legal and medico-legal formalities regarding the deceased soldier have been completed, and an FIR has been registered. He clarified that the exact number of terrorists involved is currently unknown due to the ongoing operation. He also stated that once the operation is over, police will assess the situation on the ground.”

The whole Kashmir from Borders to Cities and put on alert mode so that Independence Day passes peacefully.