Ahead Of Massive Rafale Deal, PM Modi Meets Diplomatic Advisor To French President Emmanuel Macron

India-France Ties: Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting comes as India is reportedly set to take up the around Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal for buying 114 Rafale fighter jets from France at a high-level Defence Ministry meeting scheduled for later this week.

The Rafale fighter jets, according to an ANI report, would be manufactured in India with an indigenous content of around 30 per cent.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi informed about his meeting with Emmanuel Bonne and wrote, "Delighted to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Macron. Reaffirmed the strong and trusted India–France Strategic Partnership, marked by close cooperation across multiple domains. Encouraging to see our collaboration expanding into innovation, technology and education, especially as we mark the India–France Year of Innovation. Also exchanged perspectives on key regional and global issues. Look forward to welcoming President Macron to India soon."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delighted to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Macron.



Reaffirmed the strong and trusted India–France Strategic Partnership, marked by close cooperation across multiple domains. Encouraging to see our collaboration expanding into innovation, technology and… pic.twitter.com/V9yEPcculA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2026

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the strategic dialogue reviewed the full spectrum of India–France cooperation, including security, defence, technology, space, and civil nuclear energy. Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing collaboration through joint development and innovation, aligned with India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The discussions also focused on the evolving geopolitical landscape and key regional and international issues of shared concern, IANS reported.

Emphasising the need for closer coordination, India and France underlined the importance of enhanced cooperation to address emerging global security challenges and to promote peace and stability, the MEA stated.

India-France Rafale Deal

ANI reported, citing top defence sources, that as per the proposal, the deal would also include around 12-18 Rafale jets to be acquired by the Indian Air Force in fly-away condition.

A high-level Defence Ministry meeting scheduled to be held in the next two to three days, the Indian side is also asking France to enable the integration of Indian weapons and other indigenous systems into the French aircraft under the government-to-government deal.

(with agencies' inputs)