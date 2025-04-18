Ahead Of Monsoon, Delhi CM Opens Up On Govt Steps To Tackle Waterlogging - DEETS

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting 'above-normal' rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Minto Bridge area on Friday to inspect the city's preparedness for potential waterlogging.

CM Rekha Gupta assured citizens that the Delhi government has taken comprehensive steps to mitigate waterlogging issues this monsoon.

"We are here near the Minto Bridge, where waterlogging is a common problem during the rainy season. This time, the government is making all necessary preparations to ensure we don't face this issue," Gupta told ANI.

Gupta highlighted the installation of automatic pumps, which are designed to function without operators, ensuring swift drainage of excess water.

"These pumps are part of our proactive measures to tackle waterlogging efficiently," she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday also asserted the need to resolve waterlogging issues in the national capital ahead of the monsoon season.

Verma said drains are being cleared and pump stations are being set up in many areas of the national capital. He further added that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all departments to fix the waterlogging points before the monsoon.

"Three topics were discussed in our meeting with CM Rekha Gupta today. In 2023, the Delhi Police had notified us about 308 sites plagued by waterlogging. In 2024, we were notified about 194 such sites, with most of the locations under the PWD," Verma said.

"In many locations, drains are being cleared, pump stations are being set up and automated, and operators are being deployed where there was a lack of them. Delhi Police had notified us about 233 points of traffic congestion. Steps are being taken to resolve this issue. The Delhi Police have identified 3,088 dark spots, and work is underway to install lights at these locations. The CM has directed us to fix the waterlogging points before the monsoon," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma, conducted an inspection of key waterlogging-prone locations in the national capital, including the Minto Bridge area, on Friday.

On Thursday, the Delhi government launched an inspection drive across several schools under the supervision of the District Magistrate (DM), issuing notices to 10 schools and initiating the process of derecognising institutions found to be in serious violation of norms.

During the inspections, the DM was accompanied by senior academicians and officials from the Directorate of Education.

Notably, India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the 2025 southwest monsoon season, according to a long-range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the IMD, neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions currently prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. However, atmospheric circulation patterns are similar to those observed during La Nina phases.

A press release from the IMD noted that there is a strong probability, estimated at 59 per cent, that the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall will fall into the "above normal" or higher category, defined as more than 104 per cent of LPA.

The forecast was generated using the Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) approach based on climate model initial conditions from April 2025. The MME includes a group of coupled climate models that have demonstrated higher prediction skill over the Indian monsoon region.

The probabilistic forecast shows that most parts of India are expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season.