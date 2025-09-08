Ahead Of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, SAD Chief Demands Rs 20,000 Crore Flood Relief For Farmers

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded a Rs 20,000-crore relief and rehabilitation package for farmers and flood-affected families in the state. He also called for a complete waiver of farm loans, including those taken from banks and cooperative societies, for both farmers and ‘khet mazdoor’ (farm labourers), to help them in this struggling phase.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Badal highlighted the contribution of Punjab’s farmers, saying, “The nation owes it to the brave farmers of Punjab who ushered in the Green Revolution and made the state the food basket of the country, to stand with them in this hour of crisis.”

“A Rs 20,000-crore package is necessary to compensate farmers for loss of crops and houses, as well as for relaying damaged roads and power infrastructure destroyed by the floods,” he said.

The demand for a relief package has come as large parts of Punjab struggle under flood-related damages and infrastructure loss.

Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of failing to provide adequate compensation, despite farmers suffering crop losses for three consecutive years. “The current damage has broken their back. They should be given a comprehensive loan waiver covering loans from banks as well as cooperative societies,” he added.

In addition to financial aid, Badal announced that the SAD would hold an emergency party meeting on Monday to plan the removal of sand deposits from agricultural fields in flood-hit areas. “We have decided to come out with a plan to lift sand which has accumulated in fields. This involves large-scale earth-moving machinery and volunteers, and I will lead this initiative. Farmers have the right to desilt their fields, and I am ready to face any action to safeguard their interests,” he said.

During his visit to Shahpur and Nakodar in Jalandhar district, Badal interacted with farmers who complained that the state government had failed to provide assistance.

The SAD chief also distributed Rs 15 lakh in cash to village committees for relief operations, along with 25,000 litres of diesel to aid the repair of local ‘bundhs’ (embankments) in Gidderpindi, Darewal, Gatta Mundi, Kasi, and Thammuwal.