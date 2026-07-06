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Ahead of polls, Congress faces a leadership rift in Punjab as Channi departs for Delhi

Earlier today, senior Congress leader and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa hinted at a possible rift after he posted a picture on X featuring what looked like the Channi-led group, with Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring missing from the picture. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
Ahead of polls, Congress faces a leadership rift in Punjab as Channi departs for Delhi
Image Credit: Punjab Congress sparks leadership rifts ahead of 2027 elections. (Image: IANS)

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