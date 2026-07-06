/Ahead of polls, Congress faces a leadership rift in Punjab as Channi departs for Delhi

Talking to reporters, Bains said the media is unnecessarily looking at the party through a "lens of division." "I’ll go to Channi Sahab’s house, I’ll go to Randhawa’s house, and also to the state president’s house. All this drama about 'so-and-so is sitting at so-and-so’s house', it’s not a split. You people are just putting a scanner of division on everything. The day you see Raja Warring, Sardar Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and the high command travelling together in one vehicle, arms linked, all this noise will stop. From workers to leaders to the high command, we are all united," he asserted.