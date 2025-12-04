Ahead Of Putin’s Visit, India Clinches $2 Billion Nuclear Submarine Lease Deal With Russia
After decades-long negotiations, India has agreed to pay about $2 billion to lease a nuclear-powered submarine from Russia, moments before Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi for the India-Russia Summit 2025, Bloomberg reported.
