Ahead Of Putin’s Visit, India Clinches $2 Billion Nuclear Submarine Lease Deal With Russia

After decades-long negotiations, India has agreed to pay about $2 billion to lease a nuclear-powered submarine from Russia, moments before Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi for the India-Russia Summit 2025, Bloomberg reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
