Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held around April-May this year. While the DMK will look to secure a second straight term, the BJP is trying to form a winnable equation in the state by joining the AIADMK-led alliance. As the political parties gear up for the election, a slugfest has broken out between the BJP and the ruling DMK as both try to appease the Hindu voters who constitute the state’s over 80% population. The showdown comes at a time when a row shook the state after the DMK government tried to stop the Thiruparankundram Devasthanam temple from lighting a diya (deepam) on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram Hill. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld an earlier order directing that the traditional Karthigai Deepam be lit on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram Hill, dismissing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the temple administration.

Shah Slams DMK

Amid this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly slammed the Stalin government, accusing it of suppressing the Hindu faith. BJP leader ANS Prasad on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has levelled five serious allegations against the DMK government and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, accusing the regime of corruption, repression, dynastic politics, being anti-Hindu, and misleading the public on central funds, and asserted that these charges demand accountability.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Besides levelling corruption allegations, Shah claimed the DMK was practising "fascist-style politics" and committing "atrocities" against Hindus, routinely insulting Hindu faith and Sanatan Dharma (referring to Udhayanidhi Stalin's past remarks comparing it to diseases), imposing restrictions on Hindu processions and idol immersions.

"In Tamil Nadu, fascist politics is being practiced against Hindus, Hinduism, and Hindu gods. Can the DMK government continue its repressive actions aimed at undermining the religious beliefs of Hindus, all in the name of minority vote-bank politics, thereby disrupting communal harmony?," he said in rally.

Stalin Counters Charges

Addressing a rally in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that after listening to what Amit Shah spoke, one begins to wonder whether it was that “Amit Shah,” or “Defamation Shah”? “Amit Shah left after stating that Tamil Nadu is functioning in a manner that puts an end to Hindu religious beliefs and the right to worship. Through you, through this function, and through this gathering, I wish to strongly condemn that statement. It seems he has no idea at all about what is actually happening in Tamil Nadu,” said Stalin.

Claiming that the Stalin government has done much for Hindus, the Chief Minister said, “Since our government assumed office, we have conducted Kudamuzhukku, Kumbabhishekam to say it in a language he would understand, for nearly 4,000 temples. Have you achieved such a feat in the BJP-ruled states that you govern? Certainly not. Not only that, we have recovered 7,655 acres of land worth Rs 7,701 crores belonging to 997 temples. True devotees are praising our government for this.”

Stalin said that the list of achievements related to Hindu religious affairs is so extensive under his government that one could speak about it for an entire day. “That is why the Dravidian Model of governance is a government favoured by devotees, a government appreciated by spiritual leaders. We run an administration that respects the faith of people of all religions and safeguards their rights," said Stalin.

With the state assembly polls drawing closer, the atmosphere is bound to be politically charged with each party trying to woo the majority voters.