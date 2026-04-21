Ahead of the Pahalgam attack anniversary, Pony operators demand the reopening Baisaran valley

Closure of Baisaran valley caused heavy losses; the earnings had gone to 30% now. Pahalgam pony operators demand the opening of the Baisaran valley to end their sufferings.

The continued closure of Baisaran valley as of April 2026 is rooted in unresolved security challenges following the 2025 attack, which have caused a severe economic ripple effect for Pahalgam's 7,000+ registered pony service providers.

Before the attack, pony wallas were major earners in the peak season as they use to earn 1500-2000 per day taking tourist to Baisaran meadow which is also known as mini- Switzerland now, their daily income has plummeted to roughly 400–500, a nearly 80% drop as Pony operators are currently limited to shorter, less profitable routes or local market rounds, as the lucrative 6km trek to Baisaran remains off-limits.

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Many pony operators are struggling to feed their horses from their daily earnings and service loans taken out during the 2024 tourism boom. The pony operators are demanding the opening of Baisaran meadow at the earliest so that their sufferings will end. They say that despite the tourism boom in Pahalgam this year, they are not able to feed even their horses. Even many tourists get disappointed when they cannot visit the Baisaran, which is counted as the mini-Switzerland of Kashmir.

Majid Khatana, a pony-wallah, stated: "We are facing significant distress due to the closure of Baisaran; our earnings have been severely impacted. Previously, we used to earn between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 per day; after deducting expenses, we were left with a daily net income of ₹800 to ₹900. However, we now struggle to earn more than ₹400, an amount that does not even cover the upkeep costs for our ponies. We are continuously appealing to the administration to reopen the Baisaran Valley so that our hardships may be alleviated."

Sources in security forces say Intelligence officials have noted that Pakistan-backed elements are still active and can cause more violence. While 44 other destinations have reopened, Baisaran remains sealed because its high-altitude, forested terrain is difficult to patrol effectively without large-scale deployments.

Authorities are still finalizing a "foolproof" security plan for Baisaran. While Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently reiterated a commitment to open all previously restricted tourist sites, including Baisaran, which are pending final security clearance after the Pahalgam attack anniversary.

