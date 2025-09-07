Ahead Of Vijay Mallya And Nirav Modi’s Return In Delhi, UK CPS Delegation Tours Tihar Jail

A delegation from the United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recently visited Tihar Jail in Delhi. The visit was aimed at securing the return of high-profile economic offenders. The team inspected the prison’s facilities and assessed living conditions for inmates.

According to reports, the CPS team toured the high-security wards of Asia’s largest prison and even interacted with some prisoners. The visit was intended to assure British courts that fugitives extradited to India, including businessman Vijay Mallya and jeweller Nirav Modi, would be housed in a safe and secure environment.

During the visit, Indian officials briefed the British delegation about Tihar jail’s infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and security protocols. They also provided assurances that prisoners extradited from the UK would not face any ill-treatment or unlawful interrogation while in custody.

Authorities further stated that, if necessary, a special enclave could be set up within Tihar Jail to house high-profile inmates, ensuring their safety and access to proper amenities.

This inspection has come after India faced multiple setbacks in extradition proceedings in British courts, where defence lawyers often cited poor prison conditions in India to block deportations. By allowing external inspection, the Indian government hopes to counter such objections and strengthen its legal case abroad.

According to IANS, currently India has 178 extradition requests pending with foreign governments, with nearly 20 of them pending in the UK. These include cases against Vijay Mallya, accused of defaulting on loans worth over Rs 9,000 crore; Nirav Modi, wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case; defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari; and several Khalistani separatist leaders.

Government officials said the CPS inspection is an important step in demonstrating India’s commitment to international legal standards and accountability in prisoner treatment.

Officials said that this exercise will help expedite the extradition of economic offenders and fugitives hiding in Britain.

(With Inputs of IANS)