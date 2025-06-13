Ahmedabad Air India Crash Sole Survivor Shares Haunting Story, Says, 'I Thought I’d Die'

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A London-bound Air India Flight AI171 met with a horrific accident on Thursday afternoon as it crashed shortly after its takeoff from the airport in Ahmedabad. The tragedy claimed the lives of 241 people on board; however, one passenger on seat 11A, who was sitting close to the emergency exit, jumped from the aircraft before it went down, and this miraculously saved him.

In an interview with DD News, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the survivor, recalled the ordeal and said that everything happened in front of him, and added that he could not believe how he survived the crash. He also said that for a minute there, he thought he was going to die.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with him in the Civil Hospital and asked about the events of the incident.

PM Modi had also visited the site of the crash and held a meeting with officials in Ahmedabad.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met with the 40-year-old British national, Vishwas.

Crash Details

Air India flight AI171 which was travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed after its take-off from the airport. The flight had departed at 1:38 pm and was carrying 242 passengers and struck the BJ Medical College building, resulting in more injuries and deaths.

Of the 242 passengers on board, 12 were crew members, and Tata Group announced an ex gratia of Rs. 1 crore for the families of the individuals hurt in the incident. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on the flight, and President Draupadi Murmu expressed grief on his demise.

After the crash, PM Modi had a conversation with Home Minister Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.