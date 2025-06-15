Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Teen Who Unknowingly Filmed Tragedy Recounts Horror

Aryan, a 17-year-old boy who unknowingly filmed the deadly crash of Air India AI171 in Ahmedabad, said that he was simply filming the Boeing 787-7 Dreamliner aircraft near his rented home when it suddenly crashed.

The video captured by Aryan provided the initial visuals of the unfortunate accident for both netizens and the media.

Recounting the horrifying tragedy to reporters, Aryan stated that the Air India plane crashed within just 24 seconds of him beginning to record.

"I felt very scared. My sister was the first one to see the video. I feel very scared because of what I saw," he said, HT reported.

According to HT, Aryan's landlady has expressed concern for his well-being, saying that after the incident, he "was unable to speak" and "remained awake for entire night." She added, "He has become quiet, not even eating anything."

His sister has also voiced concern for her brother's well-being, saying that he is very scared and struggling to speak properly.

Meanwhile, in view of the fatal crash of the Air India flight the Government has ordered Directorate General of Civil Aviation to conduct extended surveillance on the Boeing 787 Series planes.

Notably, there are 34 Boeing 787 Series planes in the Indian aircraft fleet and inspections of 8 have already been conducted with immediate urgency.

Additionally, the Central government has instructed Air India to facilitate the process of assisting the families of the passengers in whatever way is needed.

Air India flight AI171 crashed into a medical college campus in Ahmedabad on Thursday, just a minute after taking off from the airport.

Air India has confirmed that 169 Indian nationals, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals were killed in the plane crash. One person survived the accident and is currently under medical observation.