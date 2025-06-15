New Delhi: The body of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the 241 passengers killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, was identified on Sunday, informed Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. Rupani's DNA was matched at 11.10 am. His body was handed over to the family.

Harsh Sanghvi said, "Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on 12th June. Today, at around 11:10 AM, his DNA has matched. He worked for the people of the state for several years..."

#WATCH | #AhmedabadPlaneCrash | Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi says "Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on 12th June. Today, at around 11:10 AM, his DNA has matched. He worked for the people of the state for several years..." pic.twitter.com/4QYqOh2Eti — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel further informed, "CM Bhupendra Patel went to the residence of former CM Vijay Rupani and informed his family that his DNA matching has been done. CM has also informed the family that the state government will support them in the further proceedings of the last rites in Rajkot. The family members will decide when they will take over his mortal remains..."

#WATCH | #AhmedabadPlaneCrash | Ahmedabad | Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel says, "CM Bhupendra Patel went to the residence of former CM Vijay Rupani and informed his family that his DNA matching has been done. CM has also informed the family that the state government… pic.twitter.com/NUSOEiS5yh — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

Meanwhile, authorities had identified 31 victims so far through DNA testing, and the bodies of 12 were handed over to their families.

"The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the remains of their relatives..." said Additional Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Rajnish Patel.

#WATCH | #AhmedabadPlaneCrash | Ahmedabad: Additional Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Rajnish Patel says, "The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the… pic.twitter.com/EjrWdldRHn — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

Due to the severe condition of the bodies, with many burnt beyond recognition or otherwise damaged, authorities are conducting DNA tests to confirm the identities of the victims. To support the affected families, 230 teams have been formed to provide assistance and coordination.