Ahmedabad Air India Flight Crash: US President Trump Offers Help, Says, 'Will Do Anything...'

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: US President Donald Trump, Thursday, offered support to India following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed numerous lives. Describing the incident as "horrible," Donald Trump has assured that the United States would provide any assistance possible.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, DC, Trump said, "It was a horrible accident. Anything we can do, we will do," Trump stated, emphasizing the US's willingness to help in the aftermath of the crash. He added that India is a "big country" and "strong country" that would handle the situation, but the US would still offer support.

According to Trump, the plane crash seemed to occur suddenly, with the aircraft reportedly flying well before the engines possibly lost power. "We saw the plane - it looked like it was flying pretty well...it didn't look that there was any explosion (on board). Just looked like the engines maybe lost power, but boy, that was a terrible crash - looks like the worst in aviation history," he said.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport en route to London's Gatwick airport. Investigations into the cause of the crash are currently underway, with Trump mentioning he provided some insights to Indian authorities.

"It was a horrific crash, and it looks like most are gone. We're hearing that there may be a couple of survivors. The crash was horrible and nobody knows what exactly happened. I gave them a couple of pointers, saying, 'maybe you'd want to look at this'. We saw the plane - it looked like it was flying pretty well...it didn't look that there was any explosion (on board). Just looked like the engines maybe lost power, but boy, that was a terrible crash - looks like the worst in aviation history," he added.