Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 265; 23 Victims Were Not Even On Board

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), New Delhi: The death toll from the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has climbed to 265, with police confirming that bodies, many burnt beyond recognition, have been brought to the city’s Civil Hospital. Involving a London-bound Boeing 787, the crash is now being described as one of the deadliest air disasters in Indian aviation history.

Carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, the flight descended momentarily after taking off for London at 1:17 pm. Flight AI-171 had barely lifted off from Ahmedabad’s airport when disaster struck. Onboard were 242 people, 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese and one Canadian. Moments after takeoff, the aircraft lost altitude and slammed into a section of the BJ Medical College and Hospital, a busy area that was full of students, patients and families. The collision caused even more devastation on the ground. Twenty three people on ground are dead apart from those onboard.

Among the deceased is former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while one lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has been found. Ramesh is a British national of Indian origin who was seated in 11A.

The plane took off at 2:38 PM from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and crashed barely five minutes later, plummeting into the residential quarters near BJ Medical College. The blast impact gutted entire hostel blocks, trapping dozens under debris. Four MBBS students have died and 19 others are injured – five critically. A doctor’s wife and multiple family members of hospital staff are also feared dead.

Locals who witnessed the crash say the aircraft nosedived with terrifying speed, trailing black smoke. “There was a thunder-like boom, and then fire everywhere,” said Santosh Patel, a shopkeeper near the site. Residents rushed in with fire extinguishers and water buckets before official teams could arrive.

The black box from the rear of the aircraft has been recovered. Search is still on for the second flight recorder, crucial for understanding what exactly went wrong in those final minutes. Officials from the US National Transport Safety Board are en route to assist India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Air India has confirmed that 242 people were aboard. Shockwaves have rippled across diplomatic circles, with world leaders expressing grief. US President Donald Trump called it “one of the worst aviation tragedies ever” and pledged all necessary assistance.

Two young cabin crew members from Manipur, Kongrabailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Lamnunthem Singson, have also been confirmed dead. “They were full of life and proud of their work,” said former Manipur CM N Biren Singh in a social media post.

Among the confirmed victims is travel influencer Roshni Songhare, whose Instagram page had recently chronicled her journey across India and Europe. Maharashtra MLA Ravindra Chavan said her death is a “loss to the young generation of aspiring explorers”.

Emergency hotlines have been set up:

1. Ministry of Civil Aviation: 011-24610843 | 9650391859

2. Air India Helpline: 1800 5691 444

3. Ahmedabad Police: 079-25620359

Rescue teams continue to comb through the smoldering wreckage. For many families, the wait for a call, or a body, continues in painful silence. As investigators sift through evidence, India mourns what may be its darkest day in commercial aviation.