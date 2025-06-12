Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Tata Group Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Victims’ Families

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Tata Group will offer Rs 1 crore in financial assistance to the families of each individual who lost their life in this tragic incident, according to the company’s chairman, N. Chandrasekaran, on Thursday. The company will also cover the medical expenses of those injured, ensuring they receive the necessary treatment and support. Moreover, the Tata Group will provide support for the construction of B J Medical College's hostel.