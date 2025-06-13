Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Why Gujarat ATS Is Investigating And What DVR Reveals?

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One of the most devastating plane crashes India has ever witnessed occurred on Thursday afternoon in Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of over 260 people. On Friday, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the debris of the Air India aircraft.

ANI quoted an ATS personnel as saying, "It's a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris. The FSL team will come here soon."

The Gujarat ATS could be at the scene, inspecting the wreckage, to explore all angles of the crash.

What Does DVR Show?

A DVR in an aircraft is a specialised system designed to capture, store, and manage video footage from cameras installed onboard.

According to ANI, these systems are important for security, training, operational reviews, and compliance with aviation safety standards.

While DVRs focus on video, traditional Flight Data Recorders (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) capture instrument metrics and audio, respectively, for crash investigations, as per the news agency.

Air India Plane Crash

Air India, in a statement, confirmed the crash of flight AI171 shortly after its take-off. It was travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick and had departed from the airport at 1:38 pm on Thursday. It was carrying 242 passengers, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew, on board the Boeing 787-8.

"Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," Air India said.

The plane crashed into the building of BJ Medical College, and this led to more injuries and deaths. Air India has clarified that 241 passengers were killed in the crash, and there was a sole survivor who jumped from the aircraft, saving his life.

After rescue operations and shifting the injured to the Civil Hospital, an investigation into the matter has begun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the site of the tragedy and met the injured at the Hospital before holding a meeting with officials.

Amit Shah Reveals Details

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that the central government received information within 10 minutes of the accident. He added that the plane carried almost 1,25,000 litres of fuel, and due to the high temperature, there was no chance of saving anyone.

Additionally, DNA samples of the family members are being collected, and the family members in foreign countries are also informed.

(with ANI inputs)