Ahmedabad Congress corporator Badruddin Shaikh dies due to coronavirus COVID-19

In a shocking news, Ahmedabad corporator and Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh died on Sunday (April 26, 2020) after contracting coronavirus COVID-19 infection.

Congress's national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil in a tweet confirmed the news of his death to due COVID-19. He posted a condolence message expressing his grief at the passing of the Congress leader.

Gohil wrote: "I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our Gujarat family, I knew him since 40 years when he was with Youth Congress. He was relentlessly working with poor people & was infected with Covid_19."

I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our @INCGujarat family,I knew him since40 years when he was with YouthCongress.He was relentlessly working with poor people & was infected with #Covid_19. #RIP my friend. https://t.co/sjkGrBnbqq — Shaktisinh Gohil (@shaktisinhgohil) April 26, 2020

Shaikh was the corporator from the city's Behrampura ward and had approached the Municipal corporation last week where his samples were tested positive for the infection. He was advised to stay under home quarantine and was later moved to a hospital.