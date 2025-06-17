Ahmedabad Horror: New Video Captures Sole Survivor Escaping Air India AI-171 Crash Fireball | WATCH

A horrifying new video has emerged of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash, fleeing the blazing wreckage in Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar. The Indian-British citizen aged 40 is witnessed making his way through devastation as a huge column of black smoke billows above the accident site, where 241 lives were lost.

The video, taken barely minutes after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner smashed into a medical college hostel just 33 seconds from takeoff on June 12, shows Ramesh walking out of the wreckage, looking back at the blaze. The video captures frantic crowds in a mad dash to safety as the crash point blazes, capturing the enormity of the disaster.

Ramesh, who was sitting in 11A, had his brother Ajay Kumar Ramesh, 45, missing. "When I stood up, bodies were everywhere. I got up and ran," Ramesh narrated at Civil Hospital, Asarwa, where he is undergoing treatment for chest, eye, and foot injuries. "I cannot see [Ajay] anymore," he said, mentioning their trip to Diu recently.

The video, which came after previous scenes of a bloody man emerging from the debris, has gone viral, focusing public attention more on the crash. Authorities remain in pursuit of the cause, with DNA sampling still being carried out to establish victims.

125 DNA Matches, 83 Bodies Released

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Monday that DNA samples from 125 victims of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash have been successfully matched, with families of 124 deceased contacted and the remains of 83 victims handed over. The update comes as identification efforts intensify following the tragic crash in Ahmedabad.

Sanghavi, visiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, commended the round-the-clock efforts of FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) teams. "Till 10:58 pm, 131 patients' DNA have been matched, and six more DNA certificates will be sent to the Civil Hospital soon," he stated, noting that senior police and FSL officers have been overseeing the process late into the night for days.

The Gujarat government is coordinating with Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to ensure seamless communication with victims' families. Dr. Rakesh Joshi, hospital superintendent, reported that DNA verification has been completed for 119 individuals, with the remains of 14 more to be released by Tuesday morning. "As we are matching DNAs, results will keep coming," Joshi said, acknowledging panic calls from families amid the ongoing process.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London-Gatwick, crashed into a medical college hostel shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Identification efforts continue for the remaining 43 victims, with authorities working to provide closure to grieving families.