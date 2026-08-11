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  • /Ahmedabad hostel rape horror: Accused seen styling in CCTV after attack, shot in leg while attempting to flee

Ahmedabad hostel rape horror: Accused seen styling in CCTV after attack, shot in leg while attempting to flee

The accused had joined the hostel as a security guard just four days before the incident. The police said CCTV footage helped trace his movements before and after the alleged crime.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
Ahmedabad hostel rape horror: Accused seen styling in CCTV after attack, shot in leg while attempting to flee

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