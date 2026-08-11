/Ahmedabad hostel rape horror: Accused seen styling in CCTV after attack, shot in leg while attempting to flee

Ahmedabad: A security guard at a paying guest hostel in Ahmedabad has been arrested after allegedly raping a student on the building’s terrace, where she had gone for a walk on Saturday (August 8) night. The police said the accused attacked the woman after reaching the terrace and allegedly used a wire around her neck to stop her from raising an alarm.
The student, who has been living at the hostel for about a year, was taken to hospital after the incident. Her condition was reported to be serious.
The police investigating the case checked CCTV recordings from the hostel to trace the guard’s movements before and after the alleged attack. The footage showed the accused entering a lift and looking into the mirror before heading towards the terrace.
According to the investigators, the guard was seen adjusting his hair several times and fixing his face and moustache while in the lift. He then left the lift and used the stairs leading to the terrace.
The incident took place when the student went to the hostel terrace, a place she reportedly visited regularly for walks.
The police said the security guard followed her to the terrace and closed the door after reaching there. He then allegedly attacked the student and sexually assaulted her.
Investigators said the accused used a wire around her neck during the attack to prevent her from shouting for help.
The police are examining the CCTV recordings as part of the investigation into the sequence of events. The footage reportedly captures the accused's movements in the building before he went to the terrace and later left the premises.
The CCTV recordings became an important part of the investigation after the police reached the hostel following the incident.
The stairs to the terrace were located near the lift. The police said the footage helped establish the route taken by the accused before the alleged crime.
Another set of recordings showed him leaving the hostel building after the incident.
Investigators later traced the accused to the Hebatpur area, where police moved to arrest him.
The police identified the accused as Dharm Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. According to investigators, he tried to escape when officers went to arrest him.
The police said he was shot in the leg during the operation and was subsequently taken for medical treatment.
A video recorded after his arrest showed Singh injured and pleading with the police while holding his hands together. In the video, he is heard repeatedly asking officers to forgive him and saying, “I will never do this again.”
The police said Singh had joined the hostel as a security guard only four days before the alleged incident. They also found that he had previously worked as a security guard at several companies in Ahmedabad.
The police are now investigating the allegations, the CCTV footage and the circumstances surrounding the attack. The student's medical condition and other evidence will also form part of the investigation into the case.
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