Ahmedabad Election Results 2026 Live: BJP wins two seats unopposed; leads in early trends

Ahmedabad Election Results 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Local Body Election 2026 is underway across the state. Counting of votes for 192 seats across 48 wards in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has begun. The BJP panel is leading in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Out of these, two seats, Vasna and Thaltej, were won unopposed by the BJP. Follow Gujarat Election Result 2026 Live Updates

In the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP had fielded 190 candidates, while the Congress nominated 185 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put up 151 candidates. A total of 877 nominations were rejected, and 22 candidates withdrew from the contest.

According to official data released by the State Election Commission. The Commission said on Sunday that the voter turnout stood at 49.02 per cent in municipal corporations, 59.50 per cent in municipalities, 61.69 per cent in district panchayats, and 62.38 per cent in taluka panchayats.

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Polling was held across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats, forming part of one of the largest grassroots electoral exercises in the state. The elections covered more than 9,000 seats across urban and rural local bodies, with more than four crore eligible voters.

In by-elections to certain seats in municipalities, voter turnout was recorded at 55.38 per cent.

Round one completed in Jodhpur ward of Ahmedabad. BJP panel ahead. BJP's saffron waved in Umargam Municipality of Valsad aswell.