Ahmedabad Plane Crash: AAIB Slams Global Media For Unverified Coverage, Urges To Respect Sensitivity

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday strongly criticized what it described as “selective and unverified reporting” by certain international media outlets regarding last month’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The agency warned that such premature speculation could jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The response came after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that cockpit audio from the ill-fated flight allegedly indicated the captain had manually cut off the fuel supply to the engines. The AAIB has taken serious exception to such claims being reported as fact while the investigation is still underway.

“It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting,” the AAIB said in a statement. “Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing. We urge both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process.”

The bureau further emphasized the importance of compassion and discretion while covering such tragedies. “It is essential to respect the sensitivity of family members of deceased passengers, crew, and others who died on the ground due to the plane crash," the Bureau added.

Reiterating that no conclusions have been reached, the agency clarified, “At this stage, it is too early to reach any definite conclusions. The investigation by AAIB is still not complete. The Final Investigation Report will come out with root causes and recommendations.”

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) also expressed concern, alleging that the AAIB’s preliminary report may have overlooked key technical factors. In a letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the FIP stated that the report failed to account for two well-documented technical scenarios that could have caused an automated shutdown of both engines on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner involved in the crash.

The FIP has called on the ministry to bring in additional subject matter experts to ensure a more comprehensive and technically accurate investigation.

The preliminary findings, the association claims, appear to imply pilot error without presenting conclusive evidence or fully exploring alternative causes. “The preliminary report appears to infer or suggest the possibility of pilot error, without presenting any conclusive evidence or exploring well-documented technical failure modes previously observed in a similar aircraft.”

Meanwhile, ALPA-India, a grouping of commercial pilots, issued a statement defending the actions of the AI-171 crew, urging the media and public to maintain a fact-based and respectful discourse.

“The crew of AI-171 made every possible effort, till their very last breath, to protect the passengers on board and minimise harm on the ground. They deserve respect, not unfounded character judgments,” ALPA-India said, adding, “We reiterate our call for a fact-based and respectful discourse.”

(With Inputs from IANS)