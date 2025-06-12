Ahmedabad Plane crash: Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To Gujarat CM Assures Of Assistance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash and assured them of providing Central government assistance, as reported by ANI.

A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

"Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after take off from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar," ANI quoted Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying

Meanwhile, three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, have been moved from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site for rescue and relief operations.

"Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, have been moved from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site. A total of three more teams are being moved from Vadodara," ANI quoted NDRF as saying.

Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has expressed shock over the incident and assured that all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site.

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," Minister of Civil Aviation said on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken cognisance of the incident and has instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation," ANI quoted Gujarat CM as saying.