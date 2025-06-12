Ahmedabad Plane Crash: How World Leaders Reacted To Air India Flight Crash

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The world has come together to express grief on the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, near the Ahmedabad airport. The flight, bound for London's Gatwick airport, was carrying over 240 passengers, including 169 Indians and 53 British nationals, when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Leaders from across the globe have extended their condolences to the people affected by the tragic incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims.

"Please accept the deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. Kindly convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and near ones of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe," said Putin

The UK government has also been quick to respond to the incident. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed shock and grief after the Air India flight crashed, stating that the scenes emerging from the crash site were "devastating."

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer posted on X.

The British Defence Secretary, David Lammy, also expressed grief and offered condolences to those affected, while the UK Conservative Party MP Priti Patel urged the UK government to work with the Indian authorities to support the affected British families.

“Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support,” Lammy posted on X.

Former Prime Minister of the UK took to his social media and wrote, "Akshata and I are deeply shocked and distressed by the news of the Air India tragedy. There is a unique bond between our two nations, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the British and Indian families who have lost loved ones today."

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. On behalf of the Italian Government and myself, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our full solidarity with the Indian people in this moment of great sorrow."

Profondamente addolorata per il tragico disastro aereo avvenuto ad Ahmedabad. A nome del Governo italiano e mio personale, esprimo le più sincere condoglianze alle famiglie delle vittime e la nostra piena solidarietà al popolo indiano in questo momento di grande dolore. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 12, 2025

Emmanuel Macron, President of France wrote, "We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. In this time of sorrow, I extend our heartfelt thoughts to the victims’ loved ones and to Prime Minister Modi."

The President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, also expressed grief and extended solidarity with the Government and people of India. “I express profound sadness at the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad. At this difficult time, the government and people of the Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India,” Muizzu posted on X.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union, expressed shock over the "heartbreaking news" from India and offered her deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving the terrible loss. "My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain. Dear Narendra Modi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow," she said.

The Maldives Foreign Minister, Abdulla Khaleel, and the Foreign Minister of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, also offered condolences on the tragic plane crash, extending their thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones affected.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic crash of an Air India flight. I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating incident. Our thoughts are with the injured and all those impacted, including the emergency responders working tirelessly at the scene," Khaleel posted on X.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. Our hearts are with the Indian people following this terrible incident," Sa'ar posted on X.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, extended solidarity with all those affected in the tragic plane crash, while the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan offered deepest condolences to the people affected in the accident and prayed for their recovery. The US Charge d'Affaires in India, Jorgan Andrews, expressed sadness and offered thoughts to families affected by the horrific tragedy on behalf of the US Mission in India.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our hearts go out to the passengers and their families. We stand in solidarity with all those affected in this difficult time," Xu Feihong posted on X.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the plane crash at Ahmedabad and with the emergency services at the scene. This will be a worrying time for the families of those on board. As further information comes forward, the Government needs to ensure it is working with Indian authorities to support British families affected," said Patel.

The international community has come together to show solidarity with the people affected by the tragic incident. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his deepest condolences on the tragic accident, while global leaders have expressed their shock and grief over the loss of lives.

"Horrible news of a passenger plane crash in India. My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire people of India on this tragic day. Our thoughts are with all victims’ relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We share your shock and grief on this tragic day. We all pray for as many lives to be saved as possible and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Zelensky posted on X.

The outpouring of condolences and support from leaders around the world is a testament to the global community's commitment to standing together in times of tragedy. As the investigation into the cause of the crash continues, the world waits with bated breath for news of any developments.

The Air India flight AI-171 crash has left many families in shock and grief. The Indian government, along with the international community, is working to provide support to the affected families. The global leaders have expressed their commitment to standing with the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.