Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Jaishankar In Touch With UK, Portuguese, Canadian Counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that he is in touch with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in connection with the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Jaishankar added that he has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and offered full support in this hour of grief.

"In touch with FS @DavidLammy of the UK, FM @PauloRangel_pt of Portugal and FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash. Expressed our profound condolences and offered fullest support in this hour of grief," Jaishankar said on X.

Meanwhile, authorities are conducting DNA sampling for the identification of deceased passengers of the Air India 171 flight is underway at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with the officials in Ahmedabad in connection with the incident. He also visited the plane crash site in and took stock of the situation.

Prime Minister Modi has directed the Minister and authorities to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation, as per media reports.

Union Home Minister Shah has also met with the injured in the hospital and chaired a meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister, the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and others to take stock of the situation.

Following the crash, Tata Group announced an ex gratia of Rs. 1 crore for the families of the individuals who were killed in the tragedy.

The plane crash occurred on Thursday afternoon, just minutes after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals were killed in the crash.

"On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," ANI quoted a senior DGCA official as saying.