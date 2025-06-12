Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Miracle On Seat 11A; Passenger Survives Fatal Crash With Minor Injuries

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: In a tragic incident, an Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a massive emergency response. According to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik, one survivor has been found in seat 11A, and another survivor is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Malik said, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."

Meanwhile, according to the police, all 242 passengers aboard the Air India AI171 flight, including 61 foreigners, were killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash. The flight headed to London but crashed shortly after takeoff and crashed into a medical college mess building.

Dhananjay Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department said, "...Ahmedabd Civil Hospital students' hostel, staff quarters and other residential areas are located in the area where the plane crashed. The residents of that area were also injured. About 50 injured people have been brought to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. They are being provided the best treatment. They are serious but stable. DNA testing arrangements have been made at B.J. Medical, so families and close ones of the flight passengers, especially their parents and children, are requested to submit their samples at the location. So that the victims are identified at the earliest. If relatives of the passengers and other injured who have been brought to the Civil Hospital have to make any inquiry, Civil Hospital Ahmedabad has issued two helpline numbers - 6357373831 and 6357373841. You can contact these numbers for any help..."

The flight, which was bound for London, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, triggering a massive rescue operation. The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, but it is feared that the death toll may be high.

According to the Indian Army, "Teams comprising approximately 130 personnel have been deployed to assist civil administration in the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts following the crash of an Air India flight near Ahmedabad. The Indian Army’s response includes engineering teams with JCBs for debris clearance, medical teams comprising doctors and paramedics, Quick Action Teams (QATs), fire-fighting assets with fire extinguishers and water bowsers, and provost staff for site management. The Military Hospital has also been placed on standby.

The Ahmedabad police and rescue teams are working tirelessly to search for survivors and provide assistance to those affected. The area where the plane crashed is a residential locality, and several buildings were damaged in the incident.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and an investigation has been launched to probe the incident.