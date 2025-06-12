Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Plane Crashes Into Hostel, Uneaten Food On Tables Shows Haunting Scenes Of Incident | WATCH VIDEO

Ahmedabad plane crash: A devastating aviation incident occurred in Ahmedabad when Air India flight AI-171, bound for London, crashed into a hostel at BJ Medical College shortly after takeoff. The plane, carrying 242 people, sent a Mayday call before plummeting into the building, resulting in a catastrophic fireball. The aftermath of the crash reveals a horrific scene, with plates of uneaten food suggesting the impact occurred during lunchtime. The young doctors residing in the hostel were likely having their meal when the aircraft struck the building.

The #planecrash in #Ahmedabad



The place crashed directly on the #BJMedicalCollege UG hostel mess in #Meghani Nagar.



Many MBBS students have lost their lives!



Worst ever place crash in India's aviation history!



June 12, 2025

The crash has left a trail of devastation, with the full extent of the damage and casualties yet to be determined. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, with rescue teams and authorities rushing to the site to assist in relief efforts. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals.

Many MBBS students seem to be in trouble.

This is one of the most heartbreaking tragedies the city has seen. #Ahmedabad #BJMedicalCollege #PlaneCrash #AhmedabadPlanecrash — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshBhatt2016) June 12, 2025

The aircraft took off at 1:39 PM IST from runway 23 and minutes later issued a MAYDAY distress signal. Unfortunately, communication with air traffic control was lost shortly thereafter, and the plane crashed into a hostel of the government-run medical college in Meghani Nagar, resulting in a massive explosion and fire.

Ahmedabad: Inside BJ Medical College Hostel after Plane Crash — India Strikes YT (@IndiaStrikes_) June 12, 2025

Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were quickly deployed to the site. Multiple fire engines and ambulances are carrying out rescue operations, with three NDRF teams comprising 90 personnel mobilized from Gandhinagar and additional teams dispatched from Vadodara. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock and sadness over the incident, stating, "It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it." Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu is personally monitoring the situation and has directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed his condolences, saying the scenes emerging from the crash site are "devastating".

The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India, said the primary focus now is to support the affected people and their families. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted." Air India has set up a dedicated hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide information about the incident.