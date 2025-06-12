Advertisement
AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Plane Crashes Into Hostel, Uneaten Food On Tables Shows Haunting Scenes Of Incident | WATCH VIDEO

The aftermath of the crash reveals a horrific scene, with plates of uneaten food suggesting the impact occurred during lunchtime. The young doctors residing in the hostel were likely having their meal when the aircraft struck the building.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahmedabad plane crash: A devastating aviation incident occurred in Ahmedabad when Air India flight AI-171, bound for London, crashed into a hostel at BJ Medical College shortly after takeoff. The plane, carrying 242 people, sent a Mayday call before plummeting into the building, resulting in a catastrophic fireball. The aftermath of the crash reveals a horrific scene, with plates of uneaten food suggesting the impact occurred during lunchtime. The young doctors residing in the hostel were likely having their meal when the aircraft struck the building.

The crash has left a trail of devastation, with the full extent of the damage and casualties yet to be determined. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, with rescue teams and authorities rushing to the site to assist in relief efforts. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals.

The aircraft took off at 1:39 PM IST from runway 23 and minutes later issued a MAYDAY distress signal. Unfortunately, communication with air traffic control was lost shortly thereafter, and the plane crashed into a hostel of the government-run medical college in Meghani Nagar, resulting in a massive explosion and fire. 

Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were quickly deployed to the site. Multiple fire engines and ambulances are carrying out rescue operations, with three NDRF teams comprising 90 personnel mobilized from Gandhinagar and additional teams dispatched from Vadodara. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tragedy. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock and sadness over the incident, stating, "It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it." Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu is personally monitoring the situation and has directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed his condolences, saying the scenes emerging from the crash site are "devastating".

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India, said the primary focus now is to support the affected people and their families. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted." Air India has set up a dedicated hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide information about the incident.

