Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Found Unburned Amidst Wreckage; Video Surfaces

New Delhi: Even as the nation mourns the tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash that claimed 241 lives, a copy of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita has been found amidst the plane wreckage, catching everyone's attention on its miraculous uncovering.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the copy of the holy scripture Bhagavad Gita was found unharmed in the debris of the Air India aircraft. A man, in the video turns the pages of the holy book, while displaying the undamaged pages of the Bhagwat Gita.

The ill-fated Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. The crash, one of the worst air disasters in recent times, left only one survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

The aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, plunged into a residential complex near BJ Medical College, killing 241 people on board.

You may check out the video (here's the video link), widely being circulated on microblogging site X.

Meanwhile, the government has launched a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy. A team of forensic experts arrived at the crash site to investigate and collect evidence as part of the ongoing probe

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who rushed to the crash site from Vijayawada on Thursday, said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been tasked with leading the inquiry.

Rescue and identification operations are still underway at BJ Medical College, where DNA sampling continues to help identify charred remains.