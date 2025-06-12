Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Two Brits Unknowingly Record Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani At Airport

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: In a bizarre coincidence, two British nationals, who were likely among the passengers on the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, unknowingly recorded former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport before boarding the flight.

The footage, which has now gained significant attention, shows Rupani at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. The two Brits, one of whom is a London-based yoga enthusiast, Jamie Meek, were at the airport to board the same flight that ultimately met with the tragic accident.

Two British nationals waiting to board the plane were seen joking and smiling in what would become their final video.



In a story posted to their wellness page, Wellness Foundry, founders Jamie Ray Meek and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek appeared in good spirits as they waited to board… pic.twitter.com/UcQaTEWs3O — Mrs. SpaceX (@anuibi) June 12, 2025

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday night, Jamie Meek recalled the "magical experience" that he shared with his partner, Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, and rued that it was their "last night in India".

On Thursday morning, Jamie posted another video minutes before he boarded his flight to England from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. "Goodbye India...," he said.

It is not clear if the two individuals were among the survivors or the victims of the crash. However, their footage of Rupani has emerged as a strange and unexpected twist in the story of the ill-fated flight.

The Ahmedabad plane crash has sent shockwaves across the nation, with 242 people on board the Air India flight AI171 that was bound for London's Gatwick airport. The cause of the crash is still unknown, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the factors that led to the tragic accident. There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, 1 Canadian, and 7 Portuguese nationals.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among the victims. Of the 242 people aboard the flight, only one passenger survived the crash miraculously.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, India. The UK AAIB will have expert status in the Indian safety investigation. This is in accordance with ICAO Annexe 13 because UK citizens were on board the aircraft. We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian led investigation.

The flight was being flown by Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi arrived at the site to take stock of the situation.

The emergence of this footage has added a new layer of complexity to the story of the crash, highlighting the strange and often unpredictable nature of fate. As the investigation into the crash continues, the nation remains in mourning, paying tribute to the lives lost in the tragic incident.