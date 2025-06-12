Advertisement
AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video Emerges From Crash Site; Rescue Ops Underway- Watch

At the time of the crash, there were 242 passengers onboard Flight AI171 including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video Emerges From Crash Site; Rescue Ops Underway- Watch Image: ANI

The devastating incident unfolded in  Gujarat's Ahmedabad after an Air India aircraft heading to London from Ahmedabad crashed shortly after take-off. Reportedly, at the time of the crash, there were 242 passengers onboard Flight AI171 including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The  Air India airline crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport.

Following the incident relief and rescue work is underway. Here is the video emerging from the plane crash site.

Watch

Air India has allocated a hotline for the relatives of the passengers. "Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," said Air India.

 

 

