Ahmedabad Plane Crash: What Is MAYDAY Call? Why Does Pilot Say This Before Crash Or Emergency? | EXPLAINED

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London met with an accident shortly after taking off on Thursday afternoon. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft had a total of 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Pilot-in-command Sumit Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kundar were flying the plane. The accident occurred in the residential area of Meghani Nagar, and several casualties are feared.

Visuals of Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Over 200 were on board, including British, Portugal nationals. pic.twitter.com/FWFiKSr8ZL June 12, 2025

In such aviation accidents, a word often makes headlines - "Mayday". This word is spoken by the pilot when the aircraft is in a state of great danger. But what exactly is Mayday? What does it mean, and where did it come from? Let's find out.

What is Mayday?

Mayday is an emergency call made by a pilot to Air Traffic Control (ATC) in situations such as:

- Technical malfunction in the aircraft

- Engine failure

- Fire on board

- Cabin pressure loss

- Landing gear or navigation system failure

- Crash landing

The word is spoken three times consecutively over the radio - "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday" so that the recipient clearly understands the gravity of the situation and immediate help is required.

Origin of Mayday

The term Mayday has its roots in France. In the 1920s, French aviation radio officer Frederick Stanley Mockford proposed this word as an emergency signal. At that time, air traffic between London and Paris had increased significantly, and the French word "m'aider", meaning "help me", inspired the adoption of Mayday. Later, it became part of international aviation communication and was recognized as the official emergency call signal by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

When is Mayday used?

A pilot sends a Mayday signal to ATC when they believe there is a serious threat to the safety of the aircraft, its passengers, or crew due to technical malfunction, fuel shortage, engine failure, fire, or collision risk. This call immediately alerts ATC and other aircraft in the vicinity, enabling prompt rescue and assistance.

DGCA Launches Investigation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sent its team to the crash site to probe into the mishap. "On June 12, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, in the course of operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff. There were 242 individuals aboard, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official.

The aircraft was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 flying hours, and was being helped by First Officer Clive Kundar with 1,100 flying hours of experience. The DGCA is investigating the reasons for the crash, and rescue services are reaching the spot. More information is to follow.