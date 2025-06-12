Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Who Was Sumit Sabharwal, Pilot Of Air India Flight AI 171 That Crashed In Gujarat?

Ahmedabad plane crash: The tragic crash of Air India Flight AI 171 on June 12, 2025, a London-bound plane carrying 242 passengers and crew, has shocked the nation. The plane crashed into a residential area (Meghani Nagar) moments after taking off at 1:38 p.m. from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday (June 11, 2025) afternoon. Several casualties are feared.

The aircraft was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience. First Officer Clive Kundar, who was assisting the captain, had 1,100 hours of flight experience. There were 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, including the two pilots.

The flight, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, was bound for London's Gatwick Airport. Moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's runway 23 at 1:38 p.m., the plane crashed into a residential area, sparking a massive rescue operation.

According to the DGCA, the aircraft gave a 'MAYDAY' call to ATC before losing contact. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.