Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Govt Constitutes High-Level Committee For Probe Into Causes Of Air India Flight AI-171 Crash

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday informed about the constitution of a High-Level Multi-disciplinary Committee to examine the causes of the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 on Thursday (June 12) in Ahmedabad, claiming over 260 lives. The Committee will also examine the current Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such events.

The aircraft had taken off from the airport at 1:38 pm and was travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed into BJ Medical College's building. In the horrific incident, not only did passengers lose their lives, but several deaths of people in the building were also reported.

The Committee will also suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with incidents like the Air India aircraft crash.

"According to MoCA, the High-Level Multi-disciplinary Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences and suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future," MoCA said on X.

MoCA also informed that the Committee will not be "a substitute to other enquiries" that are being conducted by other organisations, but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences.

A High Level Multi-disciplinary Committee is constituted for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, 2025.



What Do We Know About Crash?

- The aircraft Boeing 787-8 was carrying 242 passengers, including the 12 crew members. Later, it was confirmed that out of all the passengers on board, 241 were killed and there was one sole survivor, the passenger of seat 11A (near emergency exit) who had reportedly jumped at the last moment before the accident and miraculously saved himself.

- The Tata Group announced an ex gratia of Rs. 1 crore each for the families of the people who lost their lives in the crash.

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site of the crash and met with the injured a day after the tragic crash.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the site of the crash and met with the sole survivor at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

- The families of the victims were at the BJ Medical College, where they provided DNA samples to identify the bodies of the respective individuals who tragically died in the crash.

- According to ANI, a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) was recovered from the wreckage by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

- According to reports, the black box was recovered from the rooftop.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on board the Air India flight AI-171 that was headed to London.