Ahmedabad School Stabbing: 10th Grader Nayan Dies; Outrage, Vandalism, And Probe Into Non-Veg Dispute | VIDEO

A 10th-grade student in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has died from stab wounds he received from a 9th-grade student, prompting mass outrage and vandalism of the private school in Khokhra. The 15-year-old victim, named Nayan, was stabbed on Tuesday and hospitalized in critical condition, where he sadly died today.

Mob Vandalises School, Attacks Staff

Nayan's killing triggered outrage among parents, Sindhi community members (to which Nayan's family belongs), Hindu groups, and ABVP activists. A huge mob attacked the school this morning, causing mass damage to property and reportedly beating school staff.

#UPDATE | Gujarat: The class 8 student who was stabbed by a student of class 10 has succumbed to his injuries. — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

A heavy police presence has been stationed in the school to keep things under control due to the growing ire.

Accused Detained, Demand For Action Against School Management

The 9th-grade student who is alleged to have stabbed another student has been arrested by the police. Action against him is being taken under juvenile law. Protest parents, though, are also calling for cases to be filed against the accused student as well as against the school principal and management, blaming them for the act.

The fight between the two boys, Nayan and the accused (who is said to belong to the Muslim community), was over non-vegetarian food, according to one of the protesting parents. Senior police officials such as the JCP and the DCP are present, but the public remains outraged.

ALSO READ | Rekha Gupta Attacked: Who is Rajesh? Man Who Attacked Delhi CM During Public Hearing Identified