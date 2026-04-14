Ahmedabad heat alert: Temperatures set to hit 41°C; AMC activates comprehensive heat action plan

Gujarat's Ahmedabad is expected to witness a sustained spell of intense heat over the next seven days, with maximum temperatures likely to reach up to 41 degree Celsius, officials said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that from April 14 until the morning of April 20, the city will experience maximum temperatures ranging between 40 41 degree Celsius and 41 41 degree Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 23 41 degree Celsius and 25 41 degree Celsius.

The forecast indicates a rise in the intensity of summer conditions across the city during this period.

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Civic authorities have activated precautionary measures under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s heat action plan.

Based on area-wise maximum air temperatures, the AMC has developed a system to identify hotspot locations, with information on expected temperatures in these areas made available through a dedicated website link and QR code.

This data is scheduled to be updated every three days.

Arrangements for Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and drinking water have been made at schools, Anganwadis, construction sites, industrial units and labour congregation points situated within identified hotspots.

The health department is also carrying out focussed health-related interventions. More than 1,300 water distribution points have been set up across the city with the support of voluntary organisations, including over 200 in high-density and heavy traffic areas.

ORS and drinking water facilities have been ensured at all health centres and hospitals, while AMC-run hospitals and community health centres have designated separate beds for patients affected by heat-related conditions.

Municipal schools have largely shifted to morning sessions to reduce exposure to peak daytime temperatures.

Awareness measures have been undertaken, and water breaks have been scheduled at intervals of approximately one and a half hours, with provisions for ORS and drinking water.

Similar facilities have been extended to around 2,074 Anganwadis across the city.

All construction sites have been equipped with ORS and drinking water. Facilities have also been arranged at approximately 66 labour checkpoints and 65 worker congregation locations.

More than 19,000 personnel engaged in field duties, including those from the health department, engineering wing and sanitation workforce, have been provided with white caps to mitigate heat exposure.

Public amenities have also been adjusted in response to the weather conditions. More than 300 gardens in the city are being kept open from 6 A.M. to 11 P.M., with drinking water available at all locations.

Around 34 shelter homes have been equipped with ORS and drinking water facilities.

In the public transport network, AMTS has installed 25 air coolers and 10 water coolers at various bus depots and terminals, along with arrangements for ORS and water containers.

The BRTS network has ensured similar provisions across its seven bus depots and 199 bus stations.

In coordination with the traffic police, green shade nets have been installed at key junctions including Nirant Crossroads, CTM Crossroads, Victoria Garden Crossroads, Pushpakunj Crossroads, Jawahar Chowk Crossroads and Memco Crossroads.

Additionally, more than 78 traffic junctions across the city have been placed on blinking mode to facilitate smoother traffic movement and reduce commuter exposure during peak heat hours.

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