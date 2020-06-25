AHSEC Assam Board class 12 result 2020: Abhinash Kalita tops Science exams with 97.2% marks

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) released the Assam Board 12th Result 2020 on Thursday (June 25) on AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in.

Abhinash Kalita has topped from Science stream with 97.2% marks. Kalita secured 486 marks out of 500 to emerge as the overall topper too in Assam Board Class 12 exam. A total of 39,574 students appeared in Science stream out of which 88.06% managed to clear the exam successfully.

In Commerce stream, Krishna Maheshwari has bagged the top spot with 471 marks (94.2%). A total of 17,713 candidates sat in the exam for Commerce stream, out of which 88.18 per cent students managed to pass the exam.

Pubali Deka and Shraddha Bogohain are the joint toppers with 481 marks (96.2 per cent). The overall pass percentage of Arts stream is 78.28%. A total of 1.6 lakh students appeared in the exam in Arts stream.

Here's how to download Assam Higher Secondary results 2020:

- Visit the official website of the Assam Board at ahsec.nic.in

-After the official announcement, the AHSEC board will share the link to check the results on its official website itself.

-Click on the link showing "Assam HS Result 2020".

-Enter your registration and date of birth details and then click on submit.

-The HS AHSEC Result 2020 will then appear on your screen. Download or take a printout of the result.

Students can also check the result on the official AHSEC result app, or via SMS. To get result via SMS, students will be required to send SEBA20<rollnumber> to 57766.

Around 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the class 12 exams this year, which were held from February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state.