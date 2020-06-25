AHSEC Assam Board class 12 result 2020 declared, overall pass percentage touches 86.36%

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the Assam Board 12th Result 2020 at 9 AM on Thursday (June 25). The result was released on AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in.

The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.06% with Abhinash Kalita bagging the top position with 486 marks (97.2 per cent). A total of 39,574 candidates appeared in the exam in Science stream.

A total of 17,713 candidates appeared in the exam for Commerce stream, out of which 88.18 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. Krishna Maheshwari topped from Commerce with 471 marks (94.2 per cent).

The overall pass percentage of Arts stream is 78.28%. Pubali Deka and Shraddha Bogohain are the joint toppers in Humanities with 481 marks (96.2 per cent). A total of 1.6 lakh (1,68,367) candidates appeared in the exam in Arts stream.

Here's how to download Assam Higher Secondary results 2020:

- Visit the official website of the Assam Board at ahsec.nic.in

-After the official announcement, the AHSEC board will share the link to check the results on its official website itself.

-Click on the link showing "Assam HS Result 2020".

-Enter your registration and date of birth details and then click on submit.

-The HS AHSEC Result 2020 will then appear on your screen. Download or take a printout of the result.

Students can also check the result on the official AHSEC result app, or via SMS. To get result via SMS, students will be required to send SEBA20<rollnumber> to 57766.

Around 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the class 12 exams this year, which were held from February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state.